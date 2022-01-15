We Are China

Tourists take photos at Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin

Xinhua) 13:27, January 15, 2022

Tourists take photos at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist visits the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes photos at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

