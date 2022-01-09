Virtual tours offer glimpse of charming Harbin

Xinhua) 13:30, January 09, 2022

At the beginning of 2022, a series of shows on Magic TV named "Charming Harbin" launched by Xinhuazhiyun made their debut to a global audience, showcasing the unique charm of "ice city" Harbin, also capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, through the lens of artificial intelligence.

The shows have gained worldwide attention since the first episode was broadcast on Jan. 4, 2022, which attracted over 12,000 viewers in just 5 hours.

In this episode, Binbin, the virtual tour guide, takes us on a journey northward. Following her, we start with the Jihong Bridge, take a walk in Saint Sophia Cathedral, stroll along the Central Street to see the busy atmosphere, admire the flood control memorial tower, and conclude the tour by observing the daily life of a Siberian tiger in the Siberian Tiger Park. The special beauty of the city in winter can be fully appreciated throughout the tour.

More than five smart technologies have been applied in just a single one-hour episode, including smart collecting and sorting, and smart production, which all contribute to the innovative presentation of the scenery and culture of the city.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)