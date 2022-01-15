28th Harbin snow sculpture competition concludes

Xinhua) 11:01, January 15, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2022 shows a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition concluded on Friday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

