Ice flow occurs in Harbin section of Songhua River in NE China

Xinhua) 11:20, April 10, 2022

Photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows ice chunks on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Ice flow occurred on Thursday in the Harbin section of Songhua River, according to Heilongjiang Province Hydrology and Water Resources Center. The date was one day earlier than in previous years. The water level stood at 116.29 meters and the amount of water flowing per second reached 1,100 cubic meters. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

