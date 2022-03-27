We Are China

People take nucleic acid testing in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:22, March 27, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen at a nucleic acid testing site in Daoli District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Medical workers take swab samples from citizens at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen at a nucleic acid testing site in Daoli District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

