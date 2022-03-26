Chinese mainland reports 1,280 new local COVID-19 cases

March 26, 2022

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,280 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 1,301 on Thursday, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new local infections, 1,122 were reported in the province of Jilin, 38 in Shanghai, 35 in Tianjin, 19 in Hebei, and 14 in Liaoning.

The rest of the cases were reported in 15 other provincial-level regions, including Heilongjiang and Gansu.

A total of 55 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

Friday also saw the reporting of 4,430 asymptomatic cases, including 4,320 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 141,986 as of Friday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 27,312, of whom 50 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

