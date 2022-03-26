Chinese mainland reports 1,280 new local COVID-19 cases

March 26, 2022

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,280 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 1,301 on Thursday, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new local infections, 1,122 were reported in the province of Jilin, 38 in Shanghai, 35 in Tianjin, 19 in Hebei, and 14 in Liaoning.

The rest of the cases were reported in 15 other provincial-level regions, including Heilongjiang and Gansu.

A total of 55 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

