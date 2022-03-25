China's 2nd batch of anti-epidemic supplies arrive in Kiribati

March 25, 2022

SYDNEY, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of anti-epidemic supplies provided by China were shipped to Kiribati on Thursday.

The supplies, including masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers and tents, came after the first batch of materials that arrived in the south Pacific island country in late February this year.

A ceremony was held in the capital city of Tarawa on Thursday to mark the handing over of the supplies to the Kiribati government.

Chinese Ambassador to Kiribati Tang Songgen said China provides the supplies in consideration of Kiribati's urgent and long-term needs. The supplies also conveyed the care and support of the Chinese people to the Kiribati people.

Tang said China, which has always been a trustworthy friend for South Pacific countries, will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Kiribati on the basis of mutual respect and trust, to bring more benefits for the two peoples.

Kiribati Minister of Health and Medical Services Tinte Itinteang thanked the Chinese government and people for providing the supplies, which showcased the ever-deepening friendship between the two countries.

He called on the two countries to continue to strengthen cooperation, cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in joint hands, and further promote the development of bilateral ties.

