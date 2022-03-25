Residents take COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changchun
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Photo by Wu Ran/Xinhua)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Some 300,000 flowers gifted to frontline workers in fight against recent COVID-19 surge
- Chinese mainland reports 2,010 new local COVID-19 cases
- Interview: Virus not to inevitably become milder, says British scientist
- HKSAR gov't urges higher vaccination of students as schools to reopen after Easter
- Staff members disinfect packages in China's Macao
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.