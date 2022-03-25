We Are China

Residents take COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changchun

Xinhua) 07:58, March 25, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 24, 2022. (Photo by Wu Ran/Xinhua)

