Some 300,000 flowers gifted to frontline workers in fight against recent COVID-19 surge

People's Daily Online) 16:50, March 24, 2022

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has dealt a blow to the local floral business in Qilihe village, in northeast China's Liaoning Province. Affected by public health regulations, some 300,000 flowers were unable to be sold. However, the flowers were bought up by an enterprise in one lump sum and delivered to frontline medical workers, social workers and volunteers by participating express companies free of charge, bringing with them feelings of goodwill and gratitude.

