1st phase of mainland-aided COVID-19 medical facilities completed in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:27, March 25, 2022

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (5th L, front) attends the handover ceremony of the community isolation facility (CIF) in Yuen Long, south China's Hong Kong, March 24, 2022. The CIF in Hong Kong's Yuen Long, constructed with the support from the mainland, was handed over to the HKSAR government on Thursday, marking the full completion of the first phase of mainland-aided medical facilities in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong's Yuen Long, constructed with the support from the mainland, was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday, marking the full completion of the first phase of mainland-aided medical facilities in Hong Kong.

The Yuen Long facility is composed of modular cubicles, with each room equipped with basic furniture and bedding, air conditioner and smoke sensor, among others. It provides over 2,300 rooms with around 9,400 beds.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam and Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's government in the HKSAR Tan Tieniu attended the handover ceremony.

The first phase of six medical facilities in Hong Kong were all handed over in March, providing a total of about 20,000 beds. The one in Tsing Yi was finished in about one week's time and started operation on March 1. Later, projects in San Tin, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Fanling and Hung Shui Kiu were also put into use, greatly reducing the pressure of Hong Kong's medical system and providing strong support for the financial hub to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lam told a press conference on Thursday that the HKSAR government has requested the central authorities to send another team of traditional Chinese medicine experts to Hong Kong.

Since mid-February, three groups of experts have been sent by the Central authorities to inspect and guide the anti-epidemic work of the HKSAR, Lam said, adding that the mainland's experience in using the traditional Chinese medicine to treat COVID-19 patients is applicable to Hong Kong and she believed that the experts will be of great help to Hong Kong's anti-epidemic work.

On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 5,732 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 7,342 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows the community isolation facility (CIF) in Yuen Long, south China's Hong Kong. The CIF in Hong Kong's Yuen Long, constructed with the support from the mainland, was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday, marking the full completion of the first phase of mainland-aided medical facilities in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

