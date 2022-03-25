Chinese mainland reports 1,301 new local COVID-19 cases

A staff member works at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing laboratory in east China's Shanghai, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,301 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,010 on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new local infections, 1,110 were reported in the province of Jilin, 27 in Shanghai, 25 in Tianjin, 24 in Hebei, 23 each in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi and 17 in Fujian.

The rest of the cases were reported in 11 other provincial-level regions, including Shandong and Henan.

A total of 65 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

Thursday also saw the reporting of 3,622 asymptomatic cases, including 3,489 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 140,651 as of Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 26,892, of whom 50 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

