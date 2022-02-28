Tourists visit 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists pose for photo at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.