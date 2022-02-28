We Are China

Tourists visit 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World

Xinhua) 08:17, February 28, 2022

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists pose for photo at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2022. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)