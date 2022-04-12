Places for consumer service resume operation in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:46, April 12, 2022

A deliveryman is seen at a shopping mall in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member checks the negative results from nucleic acid tests at the entrance of a shopping mall at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member checks the negative result from nucleic acid test of a customer at the entrance of a shopping mall at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A citizen buys food at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A deliveryman is seen at a shopping mall in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member guides people to scan a QR code at the entrance of a shopping mall at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member checks health code of a deliveryman at the entrance of a department store in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen buys food at a department store in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2022. The wholesale and retail markets, commercial complexes and department stores of daily consumer goods in Harbin resumed operation from Monday, while dining at restaurants, gymnasiums, training institutions and other places of entertainment which attract crowds are still suspended. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)