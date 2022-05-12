Harbin starts to resume normal life and production in orderly manner

Xinhua) 09:23, May 12, 2022

A woman gets movie tickets with her child at a cinema in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A man makes a phone call on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Citizens wait for buses at a bus stop in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A citizen enjoys the view of flowers at a park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Citizens walk in a street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A child rides a bike at a park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A medical worker collects swab sample for nucleic acid testing in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Citizens walk on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Citizens walk on an overpass in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Citizens stand at a bus stop in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A citizen exercises in Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Citizens are seen at a park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2022. Harbin started to resume normal life and production in an orderly manner from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

