Giant pandas enjoy happy life at Sichuan base

Ecns.cn) 15:24, December 16, 2022

Giant pandas eat bamboo shoots at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A giant panda plays at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant pandas play at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

