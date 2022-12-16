Giant pandas enjoy happy life at Sichuan base
Giant pandas eat bamboo shoots at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Giant pandas eat bamboo shoots at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda eats a bamboo shoot at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda plays at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A giant panda eats a bamboo shoot at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Giant pandas eat bamboo shoots at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Giant pandas play at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photos
