Baby swans born in Gansu’s Zhangye National Wetland Park
(People's Daily Online) 11:16, December 15, 2022
Photo shows a pair of black swans with their seven cygnets in Zhangye National Wetland Park, Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Liu Fujun)
A black swan recently had seven cygnets in Zhangye National Wetland Park, Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. The cygnets were seen foraging and playing under the guidance of their parents.
Zhangye National Wetland Park is one of the wetlands closest to the city in China. More and more birds make this place their habitat as the ecological environment improves.
