Scenery of Yamdrok Lake in Tibet

Xinhua) 10:21, December 14, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

A herder grazes sheep along Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Herders graze sheep along Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)