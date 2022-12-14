Scenery of Yamdrok Lake in Tibet
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)
A herder grazes sheep along Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Herders graze sheep along Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
