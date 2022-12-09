Tibet rolls out measures to cultivate, attract talents

Xinhua) 14:03, December 09, 2022

LHASA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday introduced 19 incentive measures aimed at cultivating, attracting, employing, and retaining talents.

The autonomous region will select a batch of strategic, leading and young talents, as well as scientific and technological innovation teams every year, named the "Qomolangma talents," and provide them with project funding of up to 10 million yuan (about 1.43 million U.S. dollars) and living allowances within a 5-year period.

The measures will also support in-service talents in Tibet who pursue graduate studies, while related departments will coordinate with top universities in China to train doctoral students for Tibet.

Income subsidies will be provided to talents from outside Tibet and fund subsidies to employers that attract talents from outside Tibet, according to the measures.

The organization department said work and life conveniences and preferential services -- especially housing support -- will also be provided to retain talents.

