Scenery of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 09:19, December 08, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2022 shows the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2022 shows a market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2022 shows a square in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2022 shows the city view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People visit the China Town at the Boulevard World zone in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2022 shows a view of the historical Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Visitors are seen at the Huawei Future space in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2022 shows a street view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2022 shows the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a view of the At-Turaif District in Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

This photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows the natural scenery at "the Edge of the World" near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

