Air show celebrating Saudi Arabia's National Day held in Riyadh
Aircrafts from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform during an air show to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Aircrafts from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform during an air show to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Aircrafts from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform during an air show to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Aircrafts from the Royal Saudi Air Force perform during an air show to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Aircrafts from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform during an air show to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Helicopters from the Royal Saudi Air Force perform during an air show to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Photos
