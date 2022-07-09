Chinese, Saudi Arabian FMs meet, vow to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

BALI, Indonesia, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and expressed China's willingness to jointly promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high.

During a meeting with Faisal on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, Wang said China and Saudi Arabia have, as always, firmly supported each other over issues concerning their core interests, which demonstrated the important value of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership.

China firmly supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability, and opposes any foreign interference in its internal affairs, Wang said, adding that China will continue to support Saudi Arabia in playing its important and unique role in international and regional affairs.

China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve new developments, Wang said.

For his part, Faisal said Saudi Arabia remains firmly committed to the one-China policy and has always stood against any foreign interference in China's internal affairs, adding that Saudi Arabia is ready to deepen the all-dimensional cooperation with China.

Both sides agreed to elevate the cooperation between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to a higher level, and speed up the negotiation on the China-GCC free trade agreement.

The two sides also agreed to continue to enhance communication and coordination within multilateral platforms including the United Nations, the G20 and the BRICS mechanism.

