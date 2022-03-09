First World Defense Show held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Aircraft of the Al Fursan aerobatic team perform during the first World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Aircraft of the Saudi Hawks aerobatic team perform during the first World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Photos
