Camels seen during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia
Camels are seen during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
A camel is shown during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
A camel is shown during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
People ride camels for a parade during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
People ride camels for a parade during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Camels are seen during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
A camel with beautiful hair trimming is seen during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Photos
Related Stories
- Camel breeding develops into pillar industry under promotion policy in Xinjiang
- Saudi to expand Chinese language teaching to benefit from China's global importance: minister
- People enjoy their time at Riyadh Safari
- Exhibition "Echoes: A World Between Analogue & Virtual" opens in Saudi Arabia
- China head coach Li urges team to "prove themselves" in WC qualifier against Saudi Arabia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.