Camels seen during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 08:35, January 06, 2022

Camels are seen during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

People ride camels for a parade during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

People ride camels for a parade during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

A camel with beautiful hair trimming is seen during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5, 2022. The festival kicked off here on Dec. 1, 2021, with the participation of about 33,000 camel owners. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

