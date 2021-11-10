Saudi to expand Chinese language teaching to benefit from China's global importance: minister

RIYADH, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia plans to expand Chinese language teaching to benefit from China's current global strategic and economic importance, Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The expansion will include intensive training for educators to be Chinese language teachers, according to Al-Sheikh.

A Chinese language learning program, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to China in February 2019, was implemented in eight high schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Eastern Province in its first phase.

Integral to the development of basic skills of manpower, the program links the Chinese language to the Saudi Economic Vision 2030, aiming to enhance the skills and competitiveness of the locals in the labor market, the Saudi minister told Xinhua.

According to the minister, the expansion plan would also include sending more students to complete their higher education in Chinese universities, and the construction of Chinese language institutes in the kingdom.

Speaking about the kingdom's efforts in education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Sheikh noted the success of the online education model.

The education system has proven its flexibility in terms of the fast transformation from in-person schooling to online education without compromises in the quality of education outcomes, he said.

