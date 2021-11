People enjoy their time at Riyadh Safari

Xinhua) 08:59, November 08, 2021

A man kisses a parrot during the Riyadh Safari in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 7, 2021. As part of Riyadh season 2021, the Riyadh Safari has opened to public, attracting thousands of people to spend their time with animals. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

