Saudi Arabia to send 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi poses with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022, after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Fahad Bin Jalawi (4th L), vice-president of Saudi Olympic &Paralympic Committee, poses for pictures with athletes, coaches and the staff of the Saudi Winter Sports Federation during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Saudi Alpine skier Salman Al Howaish poses with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022, after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi (R) poses with his coach after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Fahad Bin Jalawi, vice-president of Saudi Olympic &Paralympic Committee, addresses a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Saudi Alpine skiers, coach and staff of Saudi Winter Sports Federation, pose with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022 after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
Photos
