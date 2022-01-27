Saudi Arabia to send 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 11:34, January 27, 2022

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi poses with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022, after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Fahad Bin Jalawi (4th L), vice-president of Saudi Olympic &Paralympic Committee, poses for pictures with athletes, coaches and the staff of the Saudi Winter Sports Federation during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Saudi Alpine skier Salman Al Howaish poses with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022, after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi (R) poses with his coach after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Fahad Bin Jalawi, vice-president of Saudi Olympic &Paralympic Committee, addresses a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Saudi Alpine skiers, coach and staff of Saudi Winter Sports Federation, pose with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022 after a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022. Saudi Arabia will send a 9-member delegation to Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

