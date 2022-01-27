Argentine president to attend Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 10:47, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and visit China from Feb. 4 to 6, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Noting that Argentina has repeatedly expressed its firm support for China's hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhao expressed the confidence that with the joint efforts of both sides, President Fernandez's visit to China will be a complete success.

China and Argentina are good friends who trust each other and good partners for common development, Zhao said. The two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties on Feb. 19.

"Over the past half-century, China-Argentina relations have withstood the test of changing international landscape and maintained healthy and stable development," Zhao said.

"We believe that this visit will open a new chapter in China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)