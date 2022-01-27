Ying, Huai lead China's bobsleigh squad for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:18, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Pilots Ying Qing and Huai Mingming have been named in the Chinese bobsleigh squad for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Wang Xuan, Du Jiani, Sun Kaizhi, Wu Qingze, Zhen Heng, Wu Zhitao, Li Chunjian, Liu Wei, Shi Hao and Ding Song are also in the squad.

China has secured two quotas in each of the four events at the Games.

Ying and Huai will participate in all women's events, including 2-woman bobsleigh and monobob. Li and Sun will compete in 2-man and 4-man events.

Ying placed seventh on the overall 2-woman bobsleigh rankings of the 2021/22 International Bobsleigh &Skeleton Federation World Cup. Huai finished fourth in the 2021/22 women's monobob world series in Sigulda, Latvia on January 1.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will open in Beijing on February 4, with the bobsleigh competition kicking off on February 13.

