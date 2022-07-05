Chinese off-road cars debut in Saudi Arabia

08:47, July 05, 2022

People look at a off-road vehicle displayed at a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on July 3, 2022. Two off-roaders from China's Great Wall Motor Company have made their overseas debut in Riyadh. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Two off-roaders from China's Great Wall Motor Company have made their overseas debut in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

"Tank 300" and "Tank 500" are two models from the company's "Tank" brand, aiming to tap into the overseas market.

"The Middle East is the main market for high-potential off-road vehicles in the world, and it is also the preferred market for the globalization of the 'Tank' brand," said Xu Huanzhi, general manager of Great Wall Motor Middle East Company, at a press conference on Sunday night.

Gautam Arun, product director of Great Wall Motor Middle East Company, said the "Tank 300" model provides a new off-road experience catering to users' individuality, and breaks the barriers between off-road SUVs and urban SUVs.

Market data provided by the Great Wall Motor shows that the compound growth rate of the company in the Saudi market from 2018 to 2021 reached 204 percent, and its sales volume ranks among the top Chinese brands of vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

"Chinese cars, especially luxury cars, are more and more popular among Saudi users because of their good quality and service," said Majed Yahya, managing director of ADMC, the general agent of Great Wall Motor in Saudi Arabia.

