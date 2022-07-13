Saudi Arabia announces successful, safe Hajj season

Xinhua) 11:27, July 13, 2022

Photo taken on July 12, 2022 shows the Mecca light rail operated in the Hajj season in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the current Hajj season is successful and safe. The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Friday that the total number of pilgrims in the current Hajj season reached 899,353, including 779,919 foreign pilgrims and 119,434 domestic pilgrims. (Photo by Han Xiaolin/CRCC/Handout via Xinhua)

RIYADH, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the current Hajj season is successful and safe.

Saudi Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, also chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, announced the success of the pilgrimage of 2022 at all security, service and health levels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The prince said no accidents nor epidemic diseases were reported among pilgrims, thanks to government efforts and projects as well as all those involved in serving pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel said the health plan for the current Hajj season was successful as there were no epidemic outbreaks or other major public health incidents.

He said only 38 COVID-19 cases were detected in the holy sites and were all dealt with in accordance with health protocols.

The Mecca light rail reopened pilgrimage transport service between July 6 and July 12 after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic of COVID-19, safely transporting hundreds and thousands of pilgrims on time.

This year is also the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 that Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj, as the last two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Friday that the total number of pilgrims in the current Hajj season reached 899,353, including 779,919 foreign pilgrims and 119,434 domestic pilgrims.

Pilgrims give thumbs up to the fast and convenient services of the Meacca light rail trains in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 9, 2022. Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the current Hajj season is successful and safe. The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Friday that the total number of pilgrims in the current Hajj season reached 899,353, including 779,919 foreign pilgrims and 119,434 domestic pilgrims. (Photo by Han Xiaolin/CRCC/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 12, 2022 shows the Mecca light rail operated in the Hajj season in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the current Hajj season is successful and safe. The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Friday that the total number of pilgrims in the current Hajj season reached 899,353, including 779,919 foreign pilgrims and 119,434 domestic pilgrims. (Photo by Han Xiaolin/CRCC/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)