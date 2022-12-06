We Are China

Rime brightens Fairy Mountain in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 14:27, December 06, 2022

Trees are decorated with rime on Fairy Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing, turning the mountain range a winter wonderland. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Junjie)

