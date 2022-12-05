Languages

Archive

Monday, December 05, 2022

Home>>

Heroes behind bright lights

(People's Daily App) 14:56, December 05, 2022

State Grid workers repair transmission towers in thick fog. They are the high-altitude heroes behind bright nights.

(Produced by Zhao Qingcheng and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories