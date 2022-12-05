Home>>
Heroes behind bright lights
(People's Daily App) 14:56, December 05, 2022
State Grid workers repair transmission towers in thick fog. They are the high-altitude heroes behind bright nights.
(Produced by Zhao Qingcheng and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chongqing promotes transformation of traditional industries, boosts intelligent manufacturing
- Amazing architecture in Chongqing
- Chongqing resumes regular passenger flights to Middle East
- Industrial relics spark creativity in Chongqing
- Trade corridor linking western China with world sees expansion of routes
- Mandarin ducks enjoy beautiful scenery in SW China’s Chongqing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.