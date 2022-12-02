Amazing architecture in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 14:46, December 02, 2022

Some people say that mountainous Chongqing is a city of magical architecture. It is easy to make mistakes when using a navigation map, because the first floor and the tenth floor look the same. Some people say that Chongqing is a forest of reinforced concrete buildings. Click the video to see the unique hillside structures in Chongqing.

(Video sourse: Kuaishou)

