Home>>
Amazing architecture in Chongqing
(People's Daily App) 14:46, December 02, 2022
Some people say that mountainous Chongqing is a city of magical architecture. It is easy to make mistakes when using a navigation map, because the first floor and the tenth floor look the same. Some people say that Chongqing is a forest of reinforced concrete buildings. Click the video to see the unique hillside structures in Chongqing.
(Video sourse: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chongqing resumes regular passenger flights to Middle East
- Industrial relics spark creativity in Chongqing
- Trade corridor linking western China with world sees expansion of routes
- Mandarin ducks enjoy beautiful scenery in SW China’s Chongqing
- Chongqing's architectural oddities
- Chongqing drives high-quality development with high-level opening up
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.