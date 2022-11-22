Industrial relics spark creativity in Chongqing

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2022 shows the Yichang film park, a popular scenic spot and a business incubation base transformed from a former industrial site, in Yuzhong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

CHONGQING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two years ago, Bon Scott was not that into his wife's idea of opening a cafe bar in her faraway hometown in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

For the 31-year-old Serbian, a perfect location should have advantages in terms of both rent and style. But during a field trip to the city in China, he changed his mind.

Their bar was once an infirmary belonging to a printing house built in the past century. It was an underground chamber inside the industrial heritage complex.

"The first time I saw it, the word 'dungeon' popped into my mind. I figured opening a bar there would be interesting and cool," said Scott.

The couple soon rented the place from its owner, Yichang film park. To them, the park's surrounding environment unfolds its own vicissitudinous history with peace and nostalgia -- abandoned air-raid shelters and the Yangtze River flowing by to yield a serene vibe.

In October 2020, the couple opened their "Dungeon" cafe bar.

"So many customers love our style, giving us a lot of recognition. In the meanwhile, for me personally, as a musician, this basement also offers a perfect environment to practice music with my band," Scott added.

The industrial complex also attracts other local businesses to try new things in its old buildings.

Due to dwindling filming demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film park in 2020 began to turn its idle buildings into an entrepreneurship base for start-ups and novel businesses, according to Wen Hanbing, manager of the film park.

"At that time, we foresaw that tourism and the film industry would very soon suffer due to the pandemic, so we changed the operational direction of the industrial park so as to attract companies that are new, innovation-oriented and energetic," Wen explained.

With convenient working conditions, relatively low rent and a favorable business environment, the park soon became a magnet for local start-ups.

So far, more than 30 companies have settled in the park, including fashion clothing brands, hotels, restaurants, and those dealing with creative advertising, livestream brokerage, as well as novel entertainment like escape room games.

"The catering and entertainment companies can bring the park visitors, while the start-ups in new business fields can help lead our park towards a rosy future," said Wen. "It is a win-win."

