Chongqing's foreign trade grows 8.5 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 15:18, October 28, 2022

CHONGQING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality grew 8.5 percent year on year to reach 625.95 billion yuan (about 87.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months of 2022, according to the city's customs authorities.

In the period, exports rose by 11.5 percent year on year to 407.45 billion yuan, while imports gained 3.3 percent to hit 218.5 billion yuan, said Chongqing customs.

From January to September, the imports and exports of foreign-invested enterprises in Chongqing reached 294.24 billion yuan, up 8.2 percent year on year. The imports and exports of private enterprises hit 283.5 billion yuan, up 12.7 percent year on year.

During the period, Chongqing's foreign trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the United States went up 1.8 percent, 4 percent, and 3.1 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the municipality's trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership grew 12.8 percent year on year, while its trade with countries along the Belt and Road registered a year-on-year increase of 6.9 percent.

