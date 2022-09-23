Home>>
Nanchuan district of SW China's Chongqing becomes bird's paradise
(People's Daily Online) 17:07, September 23, 2022
|Black-chinned yuhinas play in a forest in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Qu Mingbin)
In recent years, Nanchuan District, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has spent a total of 2.4 billion yuan ($340 million) on ecological restoration, increasing its forest coverage rate to 56 percent and number of bird species from 228 a decade ago to more than 260. The sound ecological environment has made the district a paradise for birds.
