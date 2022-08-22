Chongqing's landmarks go dim due to power shortage

Ecns.cn) 16:39, August 22, 2022

Photo shows the Hongyadong (Hongya Cave), a comprehensive wooden stilt houses located at the junction of the Yangtze River and the Jialing River in Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service)

Lighting for outdoor wall decoration signs was suspended from Sunday in an effort to save electricity. Public lighting in the scenic area has been reduced by three-quarters and the Hongya Dripping was also temporarily closed.

