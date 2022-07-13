Locals turn to different places to escape scorching heat in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:41, July 13, 2022

People rest in a shopping mall in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 12, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Photo by Wu Xinyi/Xinhua)

A bookstore owner serves readers tea in a bookstore renovated from a former air-raid shelter in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

People rest in a teahouse in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Cafe owner Chen Huanwen (R, back) chats with customers in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A girl studies in a bookstore renovated from a former air-raid shelter in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Residents walk on an old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Photo by Ma Guanyu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)