Locals turn to different places to escape scorching heat in Chongqing
People rest in a shopping mall in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 12, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Photo by Wu Xinyi/Xinhua)
A bookstore owner serves readers tea in a bookstore renovated from a former air-raid shelter in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
People rest in a teahouse in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Cafe owner Chen Huanwen (R, back) chats with customers in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
A girl studies in a bookstore renovated from a former air-raid shelter in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Residents walk on an old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. As Chongqing is sweltering in a heatwave, locals turn to different places to escape the scorching heat. (Photo by Ma Guanyu/Xinhua)
Photos
