Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone under construction
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows laborers working on the construction site of the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
The comprehensive bonded zone in Yongchuan was approved to be set up by the State Council on July 2021, becoming the 6th zone of its kind in Chongqing. The project has an area of 1.11 square kilometers and covers multiple bonded trade services. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A staff member operates monitoring system of the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 21, 2022.
The comprehensive bonded zone in Yongchuan was approved to be set up by the State Council on July 2021, becoming the 6th zone of its kind in Chongqing. The project has an area of 1.11 square kilometers and covers multiple bonded trade services. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
