458-meter-high main tower of int'l land-sea center in Chongqing topped out

Xinhua) 10:18, June 19, 2022

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

