458-meter-high main tower of int'l land-sea center in Chongqing topped out
Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A man works on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A man works on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows a night view of the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A man works on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows a night view of the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People work on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People work on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the international land-sea center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A man works on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People work on the main tower of the international land-sea center, also known as Chongqing 100, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2022. The 458-meter-high main tower of the international land-sea center, a new skyscraper in Chongqing, was topped out on June 18. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
