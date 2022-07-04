Night economy in Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on June 1, 2022 shows people visiting a commercial street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Under COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Chongqing in southwest China has striven to combine its night economy with culture and tourism in innovative ways, thus enhancing the vitality and attraction of nighttime consumption and turbocharging its development. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 3, 2022.

People watch an art performance at a commercial street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 1, 2022.

People choose commodities at a commercial street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2022.

A customer purchases cosmetic products at a shopping mall in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 3, 2022.

People enjoy skating at an ice rink of a shopping mall in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 26, 2022.

People watch a stand-up comedy at a theater in Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 3, 2022.

People tour a snack street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2022.

People enjoy food at a commercial street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 31, 2022.

People enjoy a meal at a hot pot restaurant at a commercial street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2022.

