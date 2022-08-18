We Are China

Scenery of Shiping Village in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 09:22, August 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scenery of Shiping Village of Sansheng Town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

