China's Chongqing registers steady economic growth in H1

Xinhua) 08:42, July 20, 2022

CHONGQING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality reported a stable economic growth in the first half of 2022, official data showed.

The city's gross domestic product surpassed 1.35 trillion yuan (200.16 billion U.S. dollars) during the first six months in 2022, seeing a growth of 4 percent compared with the same period in 2021, data from the local statistical bureau showed.

In breakdown, the added value of the primary industry reached 62.79 billion yuan, up 5.8 percent year on year, the secondary industry went up 5.4 percent to 555.05 billion yuan, and the tertiary industry grew by 2.8 percent to 733.32 billion yuan.

The development of emerging industries is accelerating, the data showed. The added value of high-tech manufacturing and strategic emerging manufacturing sectors rose by 7 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.

New types of consumption maintained relatively fast growth in the first six months, with the sales of new-energy vehicles, smartphones and smart wearable devices seeing strong growth.

The production demand in Chongqing has gradually recovered, thanks to the overall improvement of the epidemic prevention and control situation, as well as the effect of policies and measures put in place to stabilize growth, the local statistical bureau said, adding that employment and price rises have generally been stable.

