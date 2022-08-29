Residents in Chongqing see off firefighters from Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:11, August 29, 2022

A girl salutes firefighters from Yunnan Province in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 300 firefighters from Yunnan Province left Chongqing after all open flames of the wildfires that broke out in Chongqing recently had been put out. (Xinhua/Zhu Gaoxiang)

