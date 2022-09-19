Rare bird released after treatment in south China's Guangdong

September 19, 2022

QINGYUAN, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A white-eared night heron, a national first-class protected species in China, was released into the wild in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Friday. On July 27, the night heron was found with its left eye injured and was sent to a wild animal care center at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan. The heron's health condition improved significantly after being treated carefully. Before its release, the bird was confirmed to be fit enough, with the weight of 525 grams.

There are allegedly about 1,000 white-eared night herons in the wild, rarer than the giant pandas. It is rarely observed, and thus has been called one of "the most mysterious birds in the world."

Undated photo shows a white-eared night heron. (Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province/Handout via Xinhua)

Staff members release a white-eared night heron in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A white-eared night heron is released into the wild in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A white-eared night heron receives a medical check before being released at a wild animal care center in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A white-eared night heron is tagged before being released at a wild animal care center in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A white-eared night heron waits to be released at a wild animal care center in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

