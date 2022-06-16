Blue-throated bee-eaters spotted in central China's Hubei

(People's Daily App) 15:35, June 16, 2022

Hailed as the most beautiful bird in China, the blue-throated bee-eater, under national second-class protection, has a red nape, black eye patches, and a signature blue throat. These birds were spotted in Nanzhang county, central China's Hubei Province.

(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)