Home>>
In pics: Water birds flock to pure waters of NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:11, April 24, 2022
|Photo shows cormorants playing on the Peacock River in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
More than 100 cormorants recently gathered at the waters of a riverway in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, showcasing the ecological beauty of the locality. Meanwhile, a large number of waterfowl have been spotted at wetlands in the Midong district of Urumqi city, the regional capital.
In recent years, Xinjiang has made vigorous efforts to build a green city and boost the city’s ecological barriers, all while exploring ways to make innovative uses of water resources.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Rare bird photographed in Yunnan's nature reserve
- Migrant birds seen at Juyanhai wetland, Inner Mongolia
- Protection of oriental white storks living alongside power transmission lines in Jiangxi receives significant boost
- Migrant birds seen at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Guizhou
- Migratory birds seen in Qilihai wetland nature reserve in Tianjin
- Incoming migratory birds reach record high in Poyang Lake
- White cranes seen in Nanchang, east China
- NW China's Loess Plateau attracts hundreds of birds
- Baiyangdian Lake presents an ideal habitat for wild birds
- Patroller takes rare birds under his wing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.