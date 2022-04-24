In pics: Water birds flock to pure waters of NW China’s Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:11, April 24, 2022

Photo shows cormorants playing on the Peacock River in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

More than 100 cormorants recently gathered at the waters of a riverway in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, showcasing the ecological beauty of the locality. Meanwhile, a large number of waterfowl have been spotted at wetlands in the Midong district of Urumqi city, the regional capital.

In recent years, Xinjiang has made vigorous efforts to build a green city and boost the city’s ecological barriers, all while exploring ways to make innovative uses of water resources.

