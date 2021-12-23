Home>>
NW China's Loess Plateau attracts hundreds of birds
(Ecns.cn) 17:02, December 23, 2021
Mergansers skim over the river in Zhangxian County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Tianyun)
Located in the transition zone of west Qinling mountains and Loess Plateau, Zhangxian County promotes ecological restoration at the local Zhanghe river basin in recent years, attracting an increasing number of birds.
