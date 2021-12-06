We Are China

National wetland park in Hubei a paradise for wild bird

Ecns.cn) 17:10, December 06, 2021

Pairs of wild mandarin ducks play in the water at Qinglilang River National Wetland Park in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhuang)

