National wetland park in Hubei a paradise for wild bird
(Ecns.cn) 17:10, December 06, 2021
Pairs of wild mandarin ducks play in the water at Qinglilang River National Wetland Park in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhuang)
